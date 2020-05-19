Street Talk: Viroqua Farmers Market returns June 13

The Farmers Market will make its triumphant return on Saturday, June 13. We have been a little bit quiet as we have been working out the details and coordinating ways to offer the market and keep vendors, staff and visitors safe. The market will look different and have a different vibe than it has in the past, but it will be a safe environment. Farmers and artisans have been notified of the return of the market. We are working on keeping costs down and are seeking sponsors and volunteers. In addition to the sponsors and volunteers, we are working on sourcing large quantities of hand sanitizer, face masks, and hand washing stations. If you would like to volunteer to assist, sponsor a farmer, sponsor the market in general, make face masks or assist in any way, please be in touch via email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Big thank-you to the Viroqua Food Co-op customers for rounding up in the month of April in order assist us in providing resources to vendors as we work to re-open the market.
***
Many businesses have opened in the last week or so or have announced changes to their offerings or hours of operation. We are doing our best to keep up with the changes and are posting as many updates as we can on our Facebook page. Please visit the Facebook pages of local businesses for updated hours of operation and services: Viroqua Area Athletic Club, Driftless Café, Pacifico, Drifting Boutique and Pink Spruce.
Guides for opening: If you have questions about re-opening your business, there are several guides that provide information. It is a great idea to check in with the Center for Disease Control on their website to research best practices. www.cdc.gov, www.wedc.org. The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a comprehensive guide on their website with re-opening protocols: www.lacrossechamber.com
We are also directing people to check in with local health officials at Vernon County.
***
Educational options and sessions: The Viroqua Chamber Main Street continue to offer Zoom meetings on Wednesdays and there are numerous educational sessions offered via our partners at Wisconsin Main Street, Bad Axe Enterprises and through state agencies. If you are interested in lists of some of these webinars and Zoom meetings that are open to the public, please reach out. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will resume educational sessions for members and the public in June. Watch our Facebook page for dates and times.
***
Funding options for your business: If your business has suffered losses due to COVID-19 there are local options to assist. Vernon County is offering a zero-percent interest loan, and the city of Viroqua is rolling out a 1% loan. For more information about both loans, please visit the Vernon County and city of Viroqua websites. Couleecap, Inc. also has an RLF for businesses and nonprofits. If you have questions about how to fill out the application or eligibility concerns, please be in touch via email: nrschmdit@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.