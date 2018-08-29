It is extremely important that businesses and individuals are reporting flood damage by calling 211 or completing the online damage report at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/damage-report. As emergency management is assessing the damage and then asking for federal assistance, knowing the extent of the damage not only to public infrastructure but to private property is critical in determining the type/amount of assistance our area might get. Even if your loss seems minor compared to others, take a few minutes to report it. Also, be sure that you are taking lots of photos and do not discard any damaged items to the extent possible. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will also have Disaster Recovery guidebooks. Send us an email to get your copy, nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Night Market, Sept. 19
The next Night Market will include nonprofits and causes. If your nonprofit organization would like a space at the Viroqua Night Market, please be in touch with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street for an application by calling 637-2575 or emailing nrschmdit@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Spaces are very limited. There is a $25 for all vendors and causes.
Annual Fall Sale, Sept. 7-8
Support youth hockey and the Viroqua Community Arena at the Annual Fall Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. For more information, email vaha@mwt.net.
Mac Basic Workshop, Sept. 10
The Mac Basic Workshop will be held at Mac Help, 210 S. Main St., Viroqua, Monday, Sept. 20, from 3-5 p.m.
Exploring basics of the Mac computer led by Matthias Minnig. If you’re having a hard time navigating your computer this class can give simple explanations that you will understand. The class is not only for beginners but also for people looking to be reintroduced to the basics. Feel free to bring your own Mac laptop if you have it. The workshop will be visually presented as you work along with instructor on your own laptop or borrowed laptop (limited supply).$10 per person
For more information, call/text 608-632-7631 or visit machelper.org
Parent-Child Classes, Sept. 11
Join Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School for their fall session of Parent-Child Classes, beginning on Sept. 11. Parents and their young children (ages 1-4) can join Ms. Martha on their choice of Tuesday or Thursday mornings from 8:45-10:45 a.m. Cost is $135 for the nine-week session. Contact Jordan Brudos at 637-7828 or enrollment@pleasantridgewaldorf.org with any questions.
