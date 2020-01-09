Street Talk: Viroqua Night Market vendor applications are available

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street seeks to eliminate potential barriers to entry for small businesses and entrepreneurs. One of the benefits of membership to the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, is access to vision and dental insurance! Psst — we are also introducing a 401k plan this year. If you’re interested in membership and all of its perks, give us a jingle at 608-637-2575 or send an email to nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
***
Applications are being accepted now for vendors for the Viroqua Night Markets in June, July, August and September this year. Check out more information about the events on Facebook. Applications for vending are available online at www.viroqua-wisconsin.com. Type “Night Market” in the search feature. This market is always very full, and vendors from last year who wish to return will receive preference. If you have questions about the Night Market vendor fees, please email: cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com or call 608-637-2575
***
Calling all 4-H/scouting troops, nonprofits, schools, etc! We will be offering our dunk tank at the Night Markets again this year as an opportunity to fund raise for your cause. In order to be considered, please send an email with your name, phone, address and organization name to nrschmift@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Members of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors will be drawing names out of a hat, live on FB in early February. Good luck!
***
Maximize on promotion for your business and book the community window on Main Street near Citizens First Bank. Free to use, and visible all day and night, this window offers plenty of opportunity to showcase your business. This window is available free of charge to Chamber members thanks to the generosity of Citizens First Bank. To book the window and promote your business, organization or event call 608-637-2575.
***
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is seeking paid interns for the busy summer tourism season to assist with marketing, event planning and work with entrepreneurs. High school and college students aged 16 up and up who are interested in working with a dynamic crew in a fast-paced and fantastic office environment...a place where we all like each other, learn from each other and laugh together, should send a brief email introduction to: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com. The position description and rate of pay will be discussed in an in person meeting in February or March.
Walk with a Doc, Jan. 15Vernon Memorial Healthcare is offering a monthly Walk With a Doc — the opportunity for you to go for a walk with one of the VMH providers and learn more about health and ask questions in an informal setting. The first walk is on Jan. 15, meeting at 5 p.m. at Bluedog Cycles. Call 608-637-3174 for more information.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 18A sweet boy from a poor family dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit him to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children — but will the lad find the last remaining one and have all his dreams come true? It will be shown a the Historic Temple Theatre at 4 p.m. Admission is just $5. Concessions: popcorn and soda.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.