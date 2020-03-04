Street Talk: Viroqua pop-up shop Q&A scheduled

A pop-up shop participant Q&A will be held at Viroqua Chamber Main Street on March 24 at 8:30 a.m.
Thanks to a partnership with Couleecap and grant funding from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, Viroqua will have pop-up shops in June and in October this year. If you're interested in participating as a landlord or a tenant but not sure what is involved, this mini-session is for you. If you are not able to make this session, but are interested in the information that will be distributed or would like to join the meeting virtually on a conference line, please send an email to nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Viola Gift Shoppe relocates
Viola Gift Shoppe is relocating to 120 N. Main St. in downtown La Farge. They are changing their name to Peachy Petals - Flowers & Gifts. Offering same services/deliveries. Additionally, they will be adding a wine/beer lounge to the back of this new location called Twisted Raven Lounge. They will serve a variety of wine and local craft brews. So you can buy flowers, buy gifts, and relax with a glass of wine or beer, etc., all in one place. Watch for local entertainment and other upcoming events this spring.
Join them for their grand opening March 7 at noon. Come browse the new gift shop. Sample a variety of wines and local craft brews. Enjoy some food/appetizers. Music by The Lovelys 5:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call 608-625-4416
We Banjo 3, March 12
We Banjo 3 with special guests Talisk will be at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua March 12 at 7 p.m.
There aren't many rhapsodic superlatives left in the box for Irish quartet We Banjo 3, whose virtuosic Irish/Bluegrass/Americana blend continues to reach freshly dizzying heights. One of the best live acts to come out of Ireland in recent years, the multi-award winning We Banjo 3 combine supergroup credentials with a breath-taking command of the emotive power of fiddle, guitar, mandolin and banjo. Witness the joyous musical alchemy of We Banjo 3; the gold standard of Irish and American roots music, with special guests Talisk. Scottish firebrands Talisk have stacked up several major awards for their explosively energetic yet artfully woven sound, including 2018’s Belhaven Bursary for Innovation & 2017’s Folk Band of the Year both at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards. Talisk is concertina, fiddle, and guitar melded to produce a unique force, "doubling the power of three," according to The Scotsman
Viroqua walk audit, March 13
How walkable is Viroqua? Join the Viroqua Chamber Main Street and the AARP for a Community Walk Audit March 13 at 1 p.m. The walk starts at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. Many communities in Wisconsin are designed exclusively or almost exclusively for automobile travel, with very little consideration given to the needs of pedestrians. A scarcity of sidewalks, multi-lane roadways that are unsafe to cross, and a lack of street maintenance are all factors that discourage or outright prevent people of all ages from walking.
Help us complete this audit. The more the merrier.
The schedule is as follows:
- 1 p.m. welcome and activity overview;
- 1:30 p.m. conduct walk audit in target areas;
- 2:15 p.m. reconvene in workspace;
- 3 p.m. adjourn.
Walk with a Doc continues
Walk with a Doc dates are March 18 and April 15. The meeting place is Blue Dog Cycles at 5 p.m., with the walk beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Join a member of the VMH Provider team for a free, fun, walking program. What a better way to start your weekend than literally making strides toward a healthier lifestyle? Plus, you get to walk with and get to know one of the VMH providers.
At the walk you will learn about important health topics, have your questions about VMH providers answered, find new friends, and enjoy an informal, relaxed and fun walk.
If you have questions about the Walk with a Doc program, contact 608-637-3174 and say, "I'd like to know more about 'Walk with a Doc!'"
B&E's Trees open house, March 21
B&E's Trees 2020 open house will be held at 30904 Rognstad Ridge Road, Cashton, March 21 from 1-4 p.m.
It is maple season once again! B&E’s Trees Maple Farms will be hosting an open house in the midst of maple season, the most exciting time in the woods. The day will include tours of the farm and sugar house all afternoon, self-guided tours, outdoor games, and more. There will be a tapping of Central Waters Maple Barrel Stout and Salted Maple Stout, as well as maple cocktails, maple kettle corn, and a hot meal. Visitors are invited to taste maple syrup hot off the evaporator, tap a tree, and come along for a day of adventure. This is a free event; donations are appreciated to help cover costs. Bring your boots, and be ready to get muddy, B&E's will see you in the woods. Learn more at www.bandestrees.com
PRWS raffle drawing, March 21
The Pleasant Ridge annual raffle drawing/family fun night will be held at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School March 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
All are invited to join PRWS for an evening of fun, homemade wood-fired pizza, and prizes. Free admission. If you’d like a chance to win one of three amazing prizes, see any Pleasant Ridge family or stop in to their main office before March 16 to buy a raffle ticket. Raffle tickets are $20 each, and proceeds from the raffle offset their generous, income-informed tuition adjustment program that ensures accessibility for all families who desire Waldorf education for their child(ren). For more information, visit https://pleasantridgewaldorf.org/giving/raffle/.
Strong Women Strong Coffee, March 25
Strong Women Strong Coffee will be held at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street March 25 at 7:45 a.m.
Strong Women, Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine and passion, this morning networking event is for women who are focused on achieving something fresh and new for their business and themselves. Each event features a local strong woman and her story. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street has teamed up with WWBIC to bring this exciting programing to Viroqua. Please follow the Chamber and WWBIC on Facebook for more info as details become available.
Coffee tasting, March 28
Kickapoo Coffee's coffee tasting and roastery tour takes place at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery March 28 at 10 a.m. Their roastery is located inside the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
PRWS anniversary dinner, March 28
The Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School 40th anniversary dinner and celebration will be held at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School March 28 at 5 p.m.
Join PRWS for an evening of gratitude, fine dining, and a sweet trip down memory lane as they reflect on the school’s humble beginnings, evolution, and exciting things on the horizon. The celebration will include a meal prepared by Chefs Joshua and Samantha Witte, featured faculty and alumni speakers, live music, and a tribute to Mary Christenson for her 25-plus years of service to the school and all who have dedicated so much to make this milestone anniversary possible.
Advance tickets are required, and can be purchased through March 13 online or at the school office. They anticipate a sold-out event, so don’t delay; this is a celebration you don’t want to miss.
Learn more and buy tickets at https://prws-106292.square.site/product/prws-40th-anniversary-celebration/22 Questions? Contact Robin Kottke, development director, at robin@pleasantridgewaldorf.org or 608-637-8504.