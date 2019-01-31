The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is pleased to announce that our Annual Chamber Bash fundraiser will be held at Pedretti’s Party Barn May 9. This fundraiser allows our organization to continue to expand and shape our innovative programming, community development, economic development and to empower entrepreneurs. This event would not be possible without the sponsorship and support of the Driftless Cafe and Pedretti’s Party Barn, Cowboy David’s Bake Shoppe and of course, all of you! We have just 200 seats this year, 80 less than last year, so please reserve tickets quickly. The $75 includes beautiful appetizers, a multiple course dinner and dessert. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from any member of the Board of Directors, in person at the Visitor Center or online via a link on our Facebook page. Tickets are $75 each. For additional information, please call our office at 637-2575.
Candlemas Dinner, Feb 2
Youth Initiative High School will serve its Candlemas Dinner at Rooted Spoon, Feb. 2. This is YIHS’ 22nd annual fundraising dinner. There will be appetizers, a four-course gourmet dinner, entertainment, dessert, silent auction and wine included with the meal. Reserve your tickets early online at www.yihs.net ($50-80 sliding scale); doors open at 6 p.m.
“Groundhog Day,” Feb 2
Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, would not be complete without a screening of “Groundhog Day,” the classic 1993 movie starring Bill Murray as a weatherman who inexplicably finds himself living the same day over and over again. Just $5. Movie, which will be shown at the Historic Temple Theatre, begins at 7 p.m.
Learn to knit, Feb. 2
Beginning Knitting: Cotton Washcloths will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon
During this beginning knitting class, participants will learn how to knit a cotton washcloth. All participants will be paired with an experienced knitter to help you knit the washcloth before the class is over. All materials will be provided by the library; however, participants are welcome to bring their own yarn. Registration is required as the class size is limited. Call the library to register at 637-7151, ext. 6.
Death Café, Feb. 7
Join Threshold Care Circle at The Ark Feb. 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. for an open space to share thoughts, fears, beauty, perspectives, and experiences in regard to death and dying. It will be led by Jasmine Hudnall, DO, palliative care physician and poet, and Tracy Mangold, Threshold Care Circle member and therapeutic musician. They will begin with introductions and some poetry and song for inspiration, break into groups for open discussion then come together as a whole again to share. For more information, please visit The Ark’s Facebook page.
Conservation on Tap, Feb. 13
Managing Storm Water with Rain Gardens and Other Structures is the next topic of Valley Stewardship Network’s Conservation on Tap event to be held at Rooted Spoon Feb. 13 from 7-9 p.m.
In city and urban landscapes, much of our natural land has been developed in a way that does not permit natural water infiltration. Storm sewer systems designed to handle storms of certain magnitudes or less are being overwhelmed. Storm sewer systems do not treat storm water, only convey it from one place to another. Storm water runoff is a major source of B.O.D (biological oxygen demand), suspended solids and turbidity in local watersheds. Join VSN, with presenter Karl Green, to learn about the impacts of storm water and the benefits of rain gardens and barrels and how ultimately, they can help protect the water in our region (and maybe even our basements!).
For additional information, please visit the Valley Stewardship Facebook page or call 637-3615
