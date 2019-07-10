The Viroqua Farmers Market is the longest running promotion of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. This year we are celebrating our 26th year!
We are thrilled to be able to offer local, organic, handmade and artisan wares every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please call 608-637-2575
Driftless Music Festival, July 13
The Driftless Music Festival, now in its eighth year, is a family-friendly event, and, as always, admission is free. More information about the fest is available at driftlessmusicfestival.com or by email to driftlessmusicfestival@gmail.com. The grounds for the festival, Eckhart Park, will open at noon for lunch at the fest’s food court, which features wood-fired pizza, Jamaican fare, tacos, burgers, brats, hotdogs and other sandwiches, kettle corn, strawberry shortcake and smoothies, and other dessert offerings, all with an emphasis on local food sources.
Grant Writing 101, July 17
Useful workshops for your organization or business. The public is welcome. It's free to Chamber Members, just $10 for non-members. Todd Mandel, owner of Building Mighty Communities will join us to talk about the basics of grant writing from best practices to how to find grants for your business. The class takes place at the Visitor Center 201 N. Main St. in Viroqua July 17 from noon-2 p.m. For more info, check out our Facebook page or call 637-2575
Viroqua Night Market, July 17
The next Viroqua Night Market is July 17 from 6-9 p.m. Carefully curated vendors, delicious local food, bakery, food trucks, kids activities, live music sponsored by The Historic Temple Theatre and a beer garden, all in the beautiful Eckhart Park setting under the stars. Stop over to dunk members of the Viroqua Area Hockey Association for their nonprofit fundraiser! We're excited to announce July 17th's music! Presented in partnership with Viroqua Chamber Main Street, it's Lost Lakes.
Well-crafted tunes and tight vocal harmonies, Lost Lakes is a collaboration between Corey Mathew Hart and Paul Mitch. It's Wisconsana: pop-infused folk rock from Madison. As seen at the Bonfire Music & Arts Festival, The Sh*tty Barn, High Noon Saloon, and more. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Creating Your Own LLC, July 18
Creating an LLC is of critical importance to any small business. We are going to help you create your LLC with the super fabulous Emily Ruud. This is a free class for members and just $10 for nonmembers. The class on July 18 takes place at the Visitor Center in Viroqua from 6-7 p.m. For more info, call 637-2575 or visit our Facebook page.
