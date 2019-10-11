October is Co-op Month! Eight local cooperatives are collaborating until Oct. 31 to bring you the opportunity to celebrate how much co-ops do for our community, and to win one of four gift baskets. To enter, visit each of the co-ops listed below, get a punch card punched from each, and turn in all the cards at the last co-op you visit.
The co-ops include: Chaseburg Co-op, Compeer Financial, Organic Valley, Vernon Electric Cooperative, Vernon Communications Cooperative, Viroqua Food Co-op, WCCU Credit Union and Westby Co-op Creamery.
Harvest Parade,
Oct. 12The 10th annual Harvest Parade and events will be held Oct. 12. Picture this: Giant puppets parading down Main Street, marching musicians, stilt walkers, unicyclists, music and food in the park, jugglers and fire dancing at dusk! Parade route: Leaves the Commons at 2 p.m., south on Rusk, west on Terhune, north on Main Street, west on Court Street, ending at Eckhart Park. After the parade, the fun continues with food vendors and live music at the park, ending at dusk with a fire dancing performance by the Driftless Fire Tribe and guests. (Definitely worth sticking around for!) Anyone is welcome to just show up and march down Main Street with the Viroqua Harvest Parade!
The only guidelines that they follow are:
- Harvest themed (more or less).
- People-powered (no cars or trailer floats).
- Handmade (recycled materials encouraged).
- No logos or politics (it’s all about community and art without the promotion of any groups).
It’s not too late to gather up some friends, get to work in your own basements or garages and show up at 1 p.m. on parade day for lineup!
For details, visit thttps://www.facebook.com/viroquaharvest/
Farmers Market,
Oct. 12This is the second to last Farmers Market of the season Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy the bounty of the fall harvest. Join us next week for an apple pie contest, oatmeal fundraiser breakfast, entertainment and more! To enter the pie contest, email cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com or call 637-2575.
Sourdough bread class, Oct. 22 Viroqua Food Co-op Class: Sourdough Bread Basics will be offered at the food co-op Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
There is nothing better than the smell and taste of fresh, homemade bread. Sourdough bread is naturally fermented, making it more nutritious and easier to digest than store-bought, yeasted bread. In this class, you will learn the basics of creating and caring for a sourdough starter, and beginning to make your own sourdough bread at home. Participants will get to try naturally leavened whole grain bread, take home recipes and receive a grocery and supply list to make bread at home. The instructor is Laura Poe Mathes.
The cost is $20 for VFC owners/$25 for non-owners. Advanced registration required. Register at VFC customer service desk or call the VFC at 608-637-7511. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1377896215719767/
Coffee tasting, Oct. 26Kickapoo Coffee’s Coffee tasting and roastery tour will be held at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. The roastery is located inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Harassment in the Workplace workshop, Oct. 29WCCU is excited to announce a free seminar for businesses and employees regarding Harassment in the Workplace. This will be held at the Westby Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29. There will be a general session for all staff from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. and a supervisor/management session from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Sessions will be facilitated by an employment lawyer Jennifer Mirus. The following link will direct you to more information about the seminar and also gives you the option to register.www.bit.lyWCCUSeminar2019. For additional details, call Westby Co-op Credit Union or visit their FB page or website.
Viroqua Wine Walk, Nov. 15The Viroqua Wine Walk is Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. You’ve had a blast before, don’t miss out on all of the fun this year! There will be 24 stops full of wine, appetizers, prizes and holiday merriment. Kick off the holiday shopping season with your friends in Viroqua. Tickets are just $35. Tickets are in short supply and we will sell out soon. Rally your crew. Tickets available via a link on our FB page or by calling 637-2575. Join us!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.