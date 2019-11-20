Las Cafeteras will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
Born and raised east of the Los Angeles River, Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances, remixing roots music to tell modern day stories, creating vibrant musical fusion with a unique sound and positive message.
Using traditional instruments like the quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (a wooden platform), Las Cafeteras sing in English and Spanish and add a remix of sounds, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras, using music as a vehicle to build bridges among different cultures and communities, to create “a world where many worlds fit.”- lascafeteras.com
Tickets are $20.
Twinklefest, Nov. 29Twinklefest is one of our favorite celebrations of the year! This year, the fun begins at 3 p.m., with free photos with Santa and treats at the Visitor Center, formerly Encore, 114 S. Main St. sponsored by Century 21 Viroqua. At 4 p.m. enjoy a free screening of “Elf” The Historic Temple Theatre. Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results. After the movie, be sure to shop, dine and enjoy downtown. Several retailers are having open houses and sales that evening. The parade begins at 7pm.
Stop in to the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center at our new location at 114 S. Main St. for warm drinks, Shop Small tote bags and a chance to win a $100 Viroqua Bucks gift certificate. Event sponsors are Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Xcel Energy. After parties, live music and plenty of fun continue into the evening. For more information, check out the Twinklefest event page on Facebook or follow us on Instagram at #viroquawi
Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 30
Join us in Viroqua for holiday shopping small business style on Nov. 30.. Shopping locally at small businesses creates big economic impact. Dollars spent at small business are more than three times more likely to stay in your community. Get out, show some love, check out our new pop-up shops and shop small. Stop in to the Chamber Visitor Center, 114 S. Main St., for free tote bags. Show us your receipts from two or more small businesses purchased on Small Business Saturday and receive a free 54665 T-shirt while supplies last!!
Coffee tasting, Nov. 30Kickapoo Coffee’s coffee tasting and roastery tour will take place at their roastery located inside the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St (parking in back), beginning at 10 a.m. This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Holiday Faire, Dec. 6-7Come revel in the magic of Holiday Faire, a lovely and much-anticipated annual festival to kick off the holiday season!
Friday evening, enjoy live music featuring the Ridgetones, an artisan market, silent auction and basket raffle, a festive meal, decadent desserts and libations, and a dance party!
Saturday is a festive day for the entire family, featuring an artisan market, children’s castle, beautiful craft-making, marionette play, crystal boat, live music, silent auction, and beautiful food and drink.
Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.-midnight: Joyful Wassail & Dance for Adults. Admission: $8 advance/$10 door. Gold Pass: (admission, dinner, dessert, raffle ticket): $25/$30.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: A Festive Day for the Whole Family! Admission: Free (activities and food for purchase).
For tickets, go to pleasantridgewaldorf.org.
Theater marquee benefit, Dec. 7The Know-It-All Boyfriends with special guests Lost Lakes will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
A night of great music to support the Historic Temple Theatre’s restoration of the iconic marquee! Featuring: Butch Vig, Duke Erikson, Cory Chisel, Freedy Johnston, Jay Moran, Stick Bielefeld, Sir James Cowan and Frank Anderson. Tickets are $25.
