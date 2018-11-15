The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will be welcoming 450 people to downtown Viroqua for our second annual Wine Walk Nov. 16, which is sold out. We appreciate our event sponsor Tangled Hickory Wine Bar. There will be exclusive shopping discounts, demos, appetizers and fun! Thank you so much to the community for your enthusiasm! For more information: 608-637-2575 or visit our Facebook page.
The Okee Dokee Brothers, Nov. 17
The Okee Dokee Brothers will be at the 3 p.m. @ The Historic Temple Theatre Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. Grammy Award winning duo, Joe and Justin, The Okee Dokee Brothers, put their passion for the outdoors at the heart of their Americana folk music, inspiring children to get outside and be creative. Join the band for this special show as they release their new winter album. Admission is $22 for adults and $12 for kids. Ticket are available at www.httix.com
VWA, Nov. 20
Vernon Women’s Alliance meeting will be held at The American Legion/Tap House 138 at 11:30 a.m. Meetings are held the thirdTuesday of every month. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Twinklefest, Nov. 23
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street presents Twinklefest 2018 which is taking place on Nov. 23 in downtown Viroqua. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and festivities downtown will kick off with a free 3 p.m. showing of “Home Alone” at the Historic Temple Theatre.
Open houses, exclusive sales and holiday cheer begin no later than 5 p.m. and continue after the parade into the evening with dance parties and after-party events at several of the bars and restaurants downtown. Be sure to check out the new pop-up shops — Red’s Mercantile, Viroqua Baking Company and Drifting Boutique, while making your way through the downtown.
The parade features local businesses, organizations and Santa. Grand Marshals are Pete and Alycann Taylor of Bluedog Cycles and their daughters. Twinklefest sponsors include Vernon Memorial Healthcare, US Cellular, Tap House 138 and Xcel Energy. Make sure to stop by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center for Shop Small tote bags and other swag, as well as goodies from featured vendors.
For more information about all of the great things happening on Nov. 23, call the Viroqua Chamber Main Street at 608-637-2575 or check out our Facebook page for updates! Shop local, party local, be local.
Coffee tasting, Nov. 24
Kickapoo Coffee’s Coffee Tasting & Roastery Tour takes place at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
