Street Talk: Viroqua sidewalk sales are July 24-26

Viroqua sidewalk sales, July 24-26
Viroqua sidewalk sales are hitting the streets again this summer!
Businesses will be offering discounts all weekend long. Watch out for extended business hours especially on Saturday and deals you won't want to miss right on the curbs of Main Street.
With the Viroqua Farmers Market downtown and the sales happening, we're sure that it'll be a great time. So make the most out of your time in downtown Viroqua! There's a lot going on for everyone to enjoy.
Is your business offering a deal or planning on participating? Let us know! We'll help promote your sale.
Viroqua Farmers Market
Come join us at our COVID-19 version of the Viroqua Farmers Market! We are working to make sure it's as safe as it can be, but it will take your help and cooperation to make that happen. Market is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on Rock Avenue, between Terhune and Jefferson, pedestrian traffic only. Come check out all of the incredible local produce, meat, honey, cheese, maple syrup, flowers, furniture, Amish goods, and more, depending on the vendors each week!
Rules:
- Masks are strongly encouraged, otherwise use a cloth face covering to protect both yourself and others. Masks will be available free of charge while supplies last.
- Please do not visit the market if you are sick or a member of a high-risk group.
- Please do not shop in groups. It’s best to send one person to the market to shop for your entire household.
- Avoid using your cell phone at the market (this increases your safety by ensuring you are not transferring germs from the market onto your phone).
- Always maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet while shopping and waiting in line.
- Follow instructions and rules set up to maintain distancing and traffic flow. Do not cross the street and disrupt the one-way directions, they are there to help maintain distancing.
- Do not touch produce, verbalize your request and the vendor will pack up items for you.
- Do not touch your face after a monetary transaction. Cleanse your hands as soon as possible. Hand sanitizer solution will be available throughout the market.
Market sponsors include Organic Valley, Campbell Family Homes, LLC., Wonderstate Coffee, VARC, Inc., Citizens First Bank, and countless anonymous donors who have made free vending possible for all farmers and artisans.
