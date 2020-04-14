Street Talk: Viroqua-Stronger Together grant initiative established for businesses impacted by COVID-19

We are stronger together.
We are in this together.
Fantastic things can often come from challenging times. It is the ability to find creative solutions by working in partnership that can create some of the most powerful solutions. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is a large-scale partnership, and Fred Nelson’s vision for his beloved business community is always present. Formed in 1989, and last year celebrating 30 years of business support and economic development, it was time to come up with a grassroots solution, just like Fred Nelson would have, to provide support to the business community. After a few conversations with Dan Kanis, owner of Nelson Agri-Center, it was determined that with a generous donation from Nelson Agri-Center and from Sleepy Hollow, as well as funds from the Viroqua Chamber Main Street intended for use as Pop-Up Shop rent, that a relief fund initiative could be created for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
In addition to the funds already collected, businesses, banks and individual donors are encouraged to contribute to this fund. A link will be made available on the Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Support Small website, which also includes the opportunity to purchase gift cards for local businesses. Visit the site here: supportsmall.net
“Now, more than ever, is the time to rally behind the small local businesses that make Viroqua such a wonderful place to live and work. By supporting them to whatever extent we can, we’re really supporting the future of our charming town.” Michelle Felton.
“Every single business that calls Viroqua home is important! We are all part of a chemistry that makes Viroqua so unique and successful. It is vital that we come together to help these folk get back on their feet!!!” Dan Kanis
In response to the economic hardships experienced by businesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, Nelson Agri-Center and Sleepy Hollow are pleased to announce: Viroqua-Stronger Together. The goal of this grant initiative is to keep businesses open and retain jobs.
Funding sources: Generous donations from Sleepy Hollow and Nelson Agri-Center, funds that would have supported Pop-Up Shops 2020, Beer Walk ticket sales and individual donations.
Funding amounts: The goal of this relief fund is to help as many businesses as possible. Funding amounts to be determined based on need and additional contributions.
Application period: Applications will be accepted beginning April 18.
Basic eligibility:
- Applicant is majority owner (51%+) of the business.
- Can provide financial losses due to COVID-19.
- Can provide evidence of being able to retain business for at least six months as a result of grant.
Eligible costs: Basic operating capital for staff salaries, leasing space, insurance, and/or utilities. Requests for inventory, supplies, furniture, software, equipment, other may also be considered.
Application process: Application will be available online or can be emailed. For an email copy, send a message to: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com. For online application, visit the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page for link.
In addition to the application, the following documents are required:
- Most recent IRS 1040 Form.
- Business operating agreement (for multiple owners).
- Income and conflict of interest self-certification form (included in the application).
- Previous four weeks of payroll.
- Liability insurance (or ability to obtain).
Application review:
Applications will be reviewed by Viroqua Chamber Main Street Economic Development Committee and scored according to the scoring matrix found in the application guidelines. Actual award amount will be based on scoring matrix and funding availability.
Questions? Please email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
