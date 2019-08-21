Volunteer organizers will host Viroqua’s first annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Aug. 24. The family-friendly festival will take place in Viroqua’s downtown Eckhart Park from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., followed immediately by a dance until midnight at the Masonic Temple, 118 S. Main St., Viroqua.
The festival will offer an all-day music lineup, educational workshops, games and activities for children and teens, a Blessings Booth staffed by area clergy, a photo booth, and a meet-and-greet for parents and families raising LGBTQ+ youth. A marketplace will feature vendors selling food, drinks, and locally produced goods.
“We are so excited to bring this first-ever Pride celebration to the community,” says organizing committee member Anney Tripp. “It’s important for everyone to recognize that LGBTQ+ people live in rural areas, not just big cities. And it’s really important for LGBTQ+ youth to know that they are not alone.”
While Pride is a recognition of LGBTQ+ people, the public is welcome to come enjoy the entertainment, learn from the educational workshops, and celebrate with us. All music, educational events, and kids’/teens’ activities are free. Activities at the kids’ and teens’ areas, the vendor market, photo booth, and the Blessings Booth will run throughout the festival.
Music schedule:
2 p.m. Draven R. Stedman
4 p.m. Yellow Bellied Sapsuckers
5 p.m. C. Schell
6 p.m. Julica Rose Kelly
7 p.m. Andy Hughes with Erin Ford
Educational schedule:
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Parents/Families of LGBTQ+ Youth Meet and Greet
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Panel: “Thriving: Strategies for Living Your Healthiest, Happiest, Most Authentic Life.” Learn from medical, mental health, fitness, and community services experts about achieving a healthy lifestyle.
5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Workshop: “LGBT-What? Terminology 101.” An introduction to the language LGBTQ+ people use to describe our identities.
Dance:
8 p.m. to midnight at the Masonic Temple, Viroqua. Music by Murder Queen.
Farmers Market, Aug. 24
Enjoy the Viroqua Farmers Market from 8 aa.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Western Technical College parking lot. Mark your calendars! Kids vending day is Aug. 31. If your little farmer or entrepreneur would like to vend, please contact Kollin Burckhardt for more information. It is free for kids to vend at the market. Kollin’s email is promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Kiva Workshop, Aug. 28
Kiva Microfunds is a 501 non-profit organization that allows people to lend money via the Internet to low-income entrepreneurs and students in over 80 countries. Kiva’s mission is “to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty.” Errin Welty from Wisconsin Main Street will talk about using this tool to connect to lenders and talk about the role if Wisconsin Main Street in partnership with WWIBIC. Session is free for members and just $10 for the general public. The workshop will be at 5:30 p.m. Please watch our Facebook event page for this event, as we may have a location change. Call 637-2575 for more details.
Coffee tasting, Aug. 31
Kickapoo Coffee’s Coffee Tasting & Roastery Tour is Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery. Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
