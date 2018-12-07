In partnership with T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Wisconsin, Western Technical College will be offering a Wisconsin Family Child Care Credential program beginning in January 2019 at Western’s Viroqua location, 220 S. Main St.
The Wisconsin Family Child Care Credential is made up of four, three-credit courses, designed for family child care providers and individuals seeking to become family child care providers, looking to increase their knowledge and skills in the child care industry. Through the four courses of the credential, students will examine the unique aspects of family child care with strong emphasis on the National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) Quality Standards and the Wisconsin Model Early Learning Standards.
Course tuition is paid through a contract with T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood. Students are responsible for books, but may be reimbursed through an additional T.E.A.C.H. scholarship. For more details or how to register, contact Pat Chilsen at 608-789-4755 or by email at ChilsenP@westerntc.edu.
Pedretti Party Barn Craft Fair, Dec. 8
There will be 50-plus vendors, lunch and beverages available for purchase, wine and gift shop specials and author visits at the Vernon Vineyards Tasting Room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local authors Johnny Augustine and Tim Fox will be onsite. Free admission. For more information, visit the Vernon Vineyards Facebook page.
Food for Fines, Dec. 10-15
The eighth annual Food for Fines program to benefit the local food pantry will take place Dec. 10-15 at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua. During that week residents can bring a nonperishable food item to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off nonperishable items that week to the library. All items collected will be donated to the food pantry at Living Faith Church in Viroqua. For more information, call the library at 637-7151.
Beginning woodcarving class, Dec. 15
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a beginning woodcarving class, Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon-. Led by Dr. Roger Hatlem of Viroqua, the class participants will learn about tools, techniques and different wood carving cuts. Dr. Hatlem will do carving demonstrations and share with the class some of his finished carvings. All participants will have the opportunity to work on one carving to take home. Tools will be provided. However, participants may bring their own tools and gloves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 people. Register by calling the library at 637-7151 or stop by the circulation desk. The class is being offered at no charge thanks to a partnership with the Carving in Viroqua Group. For more information about this upcoming program call the Library at 637-7151.
