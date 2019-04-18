Xcel Energy has the tools to help you find ways to reduce energy waste in your business and earn great incentives just for saving energy. Free assessments for Viroqua’s small and medium-sized businesses will take place the week of May 6. The assessments will provide recommendations for top energy-saving upgrades, potential incentives from Focus on Energy and additional incentives from Xcel Energy. A list of trade ally contractors who can assist with project upgrades will also be provided. A mailing will be sent out the week of April 22 with further information. Call 715-737-2596 with any questions.
Annual meeting, April 25
The Vernon Communications Cooperative annual meeting will be held at National Guard Armory in Viroqua April 25 at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a light meal provided. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Come and hear about the accomplishments of VC Co-op in 2018, celebrate the scholarship winners, and hear exciting news for 2019. All members are welcome.
Customer appreciation, April 26-28
April 26-28 is Customer Appreciation Weekend at Second Nature At Readscreek, S7301 U.S. Hwy. 14/16 Readstown. There will be weekend specials perfect for Mother’s Day and a chance to win a black hills spruce tree. View the Eagle’s nest and celebrate the arrival of spring. For more information, call 608-629-5975 or visit www.secondnatureatreadscreek.com.
Coffee tasting, April 27
Kickapoo Coffee’s coffee tasting and roastery tour will be held at Kickapoo Coffee’s roastery April 27 at 10 a.m. Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month. The roastery is located in the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Bridal Expo, April 28
A Bridal Expo will be at Pedretti’s Party Barn April 28. The expo is hosted by Justin Trails Resort. Co-hosts are Pedretti’s Party Barn, J Remedy and Unforgettable Entertainment. Visit Pedretti’s Party Barn Facebook page and the Bridal Expo event to get your free tickets.
Learn to use Square Reader, April 29-May 2
From April 29 to May 2, Learn to use Square Reader for Your Business will be offered. Learn all about how to use a square reader for your shop, online business, farmers market or night market booth using a smartphone or tablet. Bring the device you plan to use. This brief session is offered several times. Sign up for the one that suits you best. Each session takes place at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center. View times on Facebook. No registration needed. For more information, call 637-2575
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.