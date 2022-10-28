Strike up some fun at Nordic Lanes: Sordahls keep it going

For over 40 years, Westby area bowlers have had an eight-lane bowling and dining alley facility right in in their own backyard. Thanks to the current owners, Scott and Susan Sordahl, they have continued that tradition as they recently marked their own 10th anniversary of ownership of the Nordic Lanes on Sept. 21. Now into October, the two have had time to reflect and shared their part of the story; they were recently interviewed by History Alive Project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson.

Located at 511 N. Main St., Westby, the business was built in 1979 by Bob Bland with Mickelson Construction doing the work. The two owners Scott Sordahl and Gary Mowery, purchased the lanes site on Sept. 21, 2015; in April of 2015 Scott and Susan purchased Gary’s share.

“We both loved bowling and wanted to create a place for families to come. With Scott’s skill set of being able to fix our TV monitors, deal with lane issues, and rebuilding the motors needed to run the mechanics of the lanes, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” said Susan. “A single pin-setting apparatus has some 300 moving parts,” added Scott.

Scott had previously worked for the City of Viroqua for 28 years prior to entering this current business venture. Susan worked for the State Bank of Viroqua which later changed to the Viroqua Bank for 23 years. They offer variety of leagues in addition to adult bowling that include softball, volleyball, bean bags toss, and junior youth bowling. Their banquet hall has and continues to host various receptions, post proms, reunions, and holiday parties.

The whole COVID situation had certainly become a challenge a few years back as to staying open at good number of regular hours as total closings and diminished open hours for many local places became a reality. The Sordahls had and continue to be totally overwhelmed by their positive customer support they have received to keep their doors open.

There is a special place in the Sordahls’ hearts as they do host Special Olympics, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, as well as Westby High School P.E. classes at their lanes.

A burgers, fish, pizza, appetizers and Wednesday meatball dinner menu keep the Nordic Lanes kitchen staff humming with a good steady following of diners choosing to eat there without necessarily bowling a few games. “We have 12-15 employees right now and try very hard to purchase all we can from local vendors when we can; our total staff really pitches in each day to make this work for all of us and we are so grateful for their commitment at Nordic Lanes each day,” the Sordals emphasized.

When the Sordahls are not doing “bowling business stuff,” they enjoy time with their two sons, John and Adam, their wives and four grandchildren.

The largest bowling alley currently operating in the U.S. is the 94-lane “Thunderbowl” in Allen Park, MI that opened in 1962. Westby has a true treasure of its own with Nordic Lanes and certainly appreciates the committed Sordahl couple to keep fans coming back week after week.