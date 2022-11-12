Students attend Vernon County American Legion Youth Government Day

For the 56th year, the Vernon County American Legion hosted Youth Government Day in Viroqua, Wednesday, Nov. 9

Students from La Farge, Brookwood and De Soto high schools started their day observing circuit court proceedings with Judge Darcy Rood on the bench. Following the court proceedings, the students went to the Viroqua VFW for lunch and a program.

Speakers at the program were Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, District Attorney Tim Gaskell and Rood.

Spears, who’s retiring after 40 years in Vernon County as a member of law enforcement, including the past 12 as sheriff, gave a history of the office of sheriff, going as far back to England to the years when the American West was being settled and sheriffs were hired in rural areas.

“There’s a rich history of the office of sheriff – it goes way back,” Spears said.

He told students the office of sheriff is the highest elected law enforcement officer in the county. He said the biggest part of the job is to enforce the law and protect Constitutional rights, to protect the courts and oversee the jail.

During the question and answer period, a student asked about how one becomes a law enforcement officer.

Spears advised students to get good grades in school, and earn a degree in criminal justice or police science. The next step would be to attend the police academy.

He said when it comes to hiring, he looks at an applicant’s attendance record at school and sports practices – was he or she always there.

“We have a chain of command and multiple shifts,” Spears said. “We need to know when a new shift comes on, people will be there.” He said it’s important that a person has the commitment to do a good job. He added good communications skills are also important.

Gaskell encouraged students to ask questions. One student asked who’s above him. He said the judge has the ultimate say in sentencing and as a prosecutor he brings the charges.

Another student asked about how to become a lawyer. Gaskell said a person earns an undergraduate degree and then attends law school.

The last county official to speak was Rood, who said she has a very large docket, but it’s fascinating – “each type of case is fascinating.”

“Be grateful for the rights in the Constitution,” she said “The veteran (here) fought for these rights.”

She encouraged the students to consider becoming a lawyer and working in the area. “Go to college, get life experience, go to law school and come back home.”

Other speakers included Roger Mathison of Coon Valley, the Legion baseball state commissioner and a member of Coon Valley Legion Post 116, and Jerry Lauby of Fond du Lac, chair of the Americanism Committee for the Wisconsin American Legion.

Mathison talked about the various scholarships that are available to students who participate in not only the Legion baseball program, but also other programs offered by The American Legion. He encouraged anyone who has been part of any Legion program to apply for scholarships by going to the Wisconsin American Legion website, wilegion.org.

“Scholarship money is out there; we’re here to serve the community,” Mathison said.

He said the Legion will start a girls softball program in 2023, using high school rules. It will mirror the same format as Legion baseball; the state tournament will be held in Deforest next July and there will be two divisions.

Lauby commended all of the students, staff, teachers and bus drivers who took time to attend Youth Government Day. He encouraged the students to read the Constitution, and when they are old enough, vote.

“We had an election yesterday,” Lauby said. “It’s an important thing, it’s a right and a duty and responsibility to vote.

Lauby talked about Badger Boys State, which is a program for boys who are entering their junior year of high school and is an opportunity to learn about how government works.

Coordinator for the Vernon County Legion is Gary Gilbertson of Coon Valley Legion Post 116.