Stuff the Bus program continues to help families in need with school supplies

Parents who need a helping hand providing school supplies for their children may request items through the Vernon County Health Department’s Stuff the Bus program.

According to the federal eligibility guidelines, students in households with incomes at or below 185% of the federal poverty rate are eligible to apply to receive the backpacks and school supplies. More simply stated, if the student is eligible for free or reduced meals or WIC, they are eligible to receive assistance with school supplies.

Parents are asked to fill out a request form that can be found on the Vernon County website by clicking on Public Health Department, going to Department Services and then clicking on Stuff the Bus. The form can be emailed to margie.brownell@vernoncounty.org, mailed or dropped off at 318 Fairlane Drive, P.O. Box 209, Viroqua, WI 54665, or called in at 608-637-5260. Requests are due Aug. 1. Parents may still have to purchase some supplies from their child’s school list.

Parents can pick up the supplies on one of the following distribution days: Aug. 16, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the town hall in Ontario; Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Wesleyan Church in Hillsboro; Aug. 17, 3 to 5 p.m. at the firehouse in La Farge; and Aug. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the basement of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua (use the back parking lot).

The program began in 2010 at the request of a needy family seeking help with school supplies for their children. Public health nurse Betty Nigh, RN, BSN, said the program has evolved and over the past three years has served an average of 435 to 500 children each year.

Nigh said she isn’t sure how many requests for school supplies will be submitted this year by parents because some schools have COVID money to provide some school supplies.

Stuff the Bus is a community project funded by community donations and area business partners. So far this year’s partners include Walmart, the Viroqua Area Rotary Club, James P. Bigley Foundation, Nelson Agri-Center, Knights of Columbus, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Vernon County Lions clubs, Viroqua Area Foundation, WCCU, Animal Tracks and private donors.

Community members will have an opportunity to help support the program at Stuff the Bus Saturday set for Aug. 6. A brat fry will be held at the Viroqua Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On that day people can also drop off school supplies.

If people aren’t able to participate in the Stuff the Bus Saturday event, they may drop off school supplies at the health department or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua (use the back parking lot).

Monetary donations may be mailed to the health department, attention Stuff the Bus. Checks should be made payable to the Vernon County Health Department with Stuff the Bus in the memo line.

Although school-supply shopping is done all year, there are gaps that always need to be filled. The following items are especially needed: calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches, 1-inch three-ring binders, black pens, red pens, rulers, boxes of Kleenex and disinfectant wipes.

Volunteer opportunityVolunteers will pack backpacks in the basement of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua Aug. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Anyone who is interested in volunteering may contact Nigh at 608-606-3353.