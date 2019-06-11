Viroqua Elementary School staff and teachers continued their tradition of the Waving Train, Wednesday, June 5, which was the final day of classes for the 2018-19 school year.
Staff and teachers lined up on the school's west side Wednesday afternoon to wave goodbye as students' buses passed by them. In addition to waving, teachers and students blew kisses and a few bus drivers even tooted their horns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.