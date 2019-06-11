Viroqua Elementary School staff and teachers continued their tradition of the Waving Train, Wednesday, June 5, which was the final day of classes for the 2018-19 school year.

Staff and teachers lined up on the school's west side Wednesday afternoon to wave goodbye as students' buses passed by them. In addition to waving, teachers and students blew kisses and a few bus drivers even tooted their horns.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

