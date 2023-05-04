A road construction project for U.S. Hwy. 14/61 in Viroqua is expected to begin after the Fourth of July and be completed by Aug. 31.

The Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) begins about 450 feet north of Brendel Lane on the city’s north side and ends near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 14 and South Washington Avenue. The project gaps downtown (between Decker and South streets). That portion of the highway will be under construction in 2024 and is separate from this summer’s project.

The purpose of this project is to improve corridor safety. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation completed a Highway Safety Improvement Funding application and received funds to address the current crashes along the corridor.

The project will convert the existing four-lane typical section to a three-lane section (a travel lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane) through pavement marking modifications. The conversion to a two-way left-turn lane will remove slow moving or stopped left-turning vehicles from the through-travel lane helping to mitigate the high frequency of rear-end crashes. To improve pedestrian crossing, crosswalks at the Maple Street, Oak Street, West Broadway Street, East Broadway Street and Fairgrounds Road intersections will have corrugated concrete medians. Sarah Grainger, city engineer/public works director, said the idea is to allow pedestrians to cross one lane of traffic, stop at the median, take a moment to look the other way and then cross the other lane of traffic.

Rectangular Rapid Flashing beacons (RRFBs) will be installed at West Broadway Street and reinstalled at Oak Street. Maple Street, East Broadway Street and Fairgrounds Road will be monitored and, if need is determined, also have RRFB installed at these intersections at a later date. Existing curb ramps at RRFB locations will be upgraded to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Grainger said the purpose of the project is to address crashes along the corridor. According to the DOT, from 2014 to 2018 (the five-year sample for the safety project application), there were 116 reported crashes, 38 of which were rear-end crashes.

She said the city began talking with the DOT about the safety along the corridor back in 2020. She said the DOT looked at the volume of traffic, in addition to the number of crashes, and decided it was a good fit for a Highway Safety Improvement Funding application.

Grainger said another big part of this summer’s road project are changes at Main and Decker streets (the U.S. Hwy. 14/Wis. Hwy 56 intersection). The changes being made there, she said, are to prevent traffic light knock-downs and make the intersection safer. Curb and gutter “bump-outs” will be installed in the northeast and southwest quadrants to improve pedestrian visibility and truck turning movements. Decker Street approaches will be reduced to one lane at the intersection and signal phasing modified from the current two-phase signal.

She said there won’t be any detours during the project; however, there will be lane closures. More information about lane closures and other aspects of the project will be announced by the DOT after it selects a contractor. She said the project will be let out in May, and the DOT will hold public meetings on the construction sequence.

The DOT applied for and received a $466,800 grant to cover the total cost of construction and 75% of the engineering. Grainger said the city paid $34,600 (25%) for the engineering and design, and about $10,000 for the cost of the flashing beacons at West Broadway and the relocation at Oak Street. Grainger said there was a lot of conversation about the flashing beacons at those locations, and they were something the city and residents wanted to see as a safety measure.

The city will hold an informational meeting about the project at city hall, Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. People will be able to learn about what the project entails and why it’s being done.