Shoppers who came to the first Viroqua Farmers Market of the season, Saturday, May 4, soaked up some sunshine as they visited vendors’ booths.
This year’s market features 50 to 60 seasonal vendors selling produce or plants they have grown themselves or products they have made themselves. The market is held in the Western Technical College parking Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The final market of the season is Oct. 5.
Viroqua Chamber Main Street will also once again bring the Viroqua Night Market to Eckhart Park. The first one of the summer will be Wednesday, June 19.
