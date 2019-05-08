Shoppers who came to the first Viroqua Farmers Market of the season, Saturday, May 4, soaked up some sunshine as they visited vendors’ booths.

This year’s market features 50 to 60 seasonal vendors selling produce or plants they have grown themselves or products they have made themselves. The market is held in the Western Technical College parking Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The final market of the season is Oct. 5.

Saturday shoppers

Shoppers take in the first Viroqua Farmers Market of the 2019 season, Saturday, May 4.

Viroqua Chamber Main Street will also once again bring the Viroqua Night Market to Eckhart Park. The first one of the summer will be Wednesday, June 19.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

