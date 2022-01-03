Sunny scenes from New Year's weekend

The first weekend of the New Year started on a blustery note with below-zero temperatures and cold wind chills.
Sunday featured sun, which made the snow that fell Dec. 28 sparkle and the day somewhat more bearable.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today