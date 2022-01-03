 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny scenes from New Year's weekend

  • 0

The first weekend of the New Year started on a blustery note with below-zero temperatures and cold wind chills.

Sunday featured sun, which made the snow that fell Dec. 28 sparkle and the day somewhat more bearable.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County Museum Notes

This week’s column presents you with the story of another Vernon County pioneer, Jesse L. Davis. Jesse L. Davis was born in Cumberland County,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News