 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunny scenes from Westby's Syttende Mai

  • 0

Westby marked its 54th Syttende Mai celebration, Saturday and Sunday, with a wide variety of events for all ages.

Two days’ worth of fun was offered to residents and visitors alike after the celebration was one day last year and was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration included the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade Saturday morning, an arts and crafts fair both days, music in Felleskap (Community) Square Saturday, Norwegian crafts for children on Saturday, kids bike races Sunday morning, a Westby High School Jazz Band and Friends Reunion Concert Sunday and the Big Parade Sunday afternoon, among other events and activities.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News