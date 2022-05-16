Sunny scenes from Westby's Syttende Mai

Westby marked its 54th Syttende Mai celebration, Saturday and Sunday, with a wide variety of events for all ages.

Two days’ worth of fun was offered to residents and visitors alike after the celebration was one day last year and was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration included the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade Saturday morning, an arts and crafts fair both days, music in Felleskap (Community) Square Saturday, Norwegian crafts for children on Saturday, kids bike races Sunday morning, a Westby High School Jazz Band and Friends Reunion Concert Sunday and the Big Parade Sunday afternoon, among other events and activities.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.