Children and their parents gathered in Viroqua’s Eckhart Park Saturday afternoon for the 30th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Walmart.

The Easter Bunny arrived at the park on a Viroqua Fire Department truck, much to the delight of the children. The park, which was bathed in sunshine, was roped off by age group – 2- to 3-year-olds, preschool to kindergarten, first and second grade, and third grade.

When the word “go” was shouted, the children ran to collect plastic eggs filled with treats. Egg hunt organizer Debra Abt said 3,700 eggs were stuffed for the event.

“It was a great turnout,” Abt said. “The kids love the fire truck.”

Following the hunt, the Easter Bunny stayed in the park so families could take photos.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.