Children and their parents gathered in Viroqua’s Eckhart Park Saturday afternoon for the 30th annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Walmart.
The Easter Bunny arrived at the park on a Viroqua Fire Department truck, much to the delight of the children. The park, which was bathed in sunshine, was roped off by age group – 2- to 3-year-olds, preschool to kindergarten, first and second grade, and third grade.
When the word “go” was shouted, the children ran to collect plastic eggs filled with treats. Egg hunt organizer Debra Abt said 3,700 eggs were stuffed for the event.
“It was a great turnout,” Abt said. “The kids love the fire truck.”
Following the hunt, the Easter Bunny stayed in the park so families could take photos.
