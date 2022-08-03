 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies car show draws 180 vehicles to Westby

Westby buzzed with activity Saturday, July 30, when more than 180 vehicles rolled into the city for the seventh annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies car show and ice cream social.

The event, which was a fundraiser for the Westby Area Historical Society, had vehicles lined up along Bekkedal Avenue and on East State Street.

Winners of the show include: Jimmy Zebell, Melrose, 1987 Chevy 1 ton shortbed truck, People’s Choice Award; Keith Sorenson, Rockford, Illinois, 1948 Plymouth coupe, Farthest Traveled Award; Terry and Gary Gilbeck, Coon Valley, 1941 Chevrolet pickup, Survivor Award; 608 Piston Pounders, Most Car Club Attendance Award; Dan and Janusheke, Sparta, 1951 Cadillac Coupe de Ville two-door hardtop, Most Chrome Award; and Devin Dempsey and Karen Peterson, Viola, 1929 For Model A Phaeton, Oldest Entry Award.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

