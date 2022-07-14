Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies car show rolls into Westby

The seventh annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies car show and ice cream social is happening Saturday, July 30. Sponsored by the Westby Area Historical Society, with help from Mega Parts of Coon Valley, the event expects to attract more than 120 cars and serve more than 200 slices of homemade pie with ice cream. Proceeds from the event will support the Westby Area Historical Society as an educational organization that responsibly collects, preserves, promotes and communicates the history, culture and heritage of the Westby area for current and future generations.

Registration for the car show is free and more than 70 awards will be given. The largest trophy along with the coveted rosemaled pie plate are always given to the car voted as “People’s Choice.” Everyone attending the event is eligible to vote for the People’s Choice award. Other prizes include Most Chrome, Farthest Traveled, Survivor, Most Car Club Attendance and Oldest Entry. Dash plaques will be given to the first registrants while supplies last. Online preregistration is now open and anyone who registers before noon on Friday, July 29 will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

There will be a free drawing for a Berg Buddy Go Kart for children between the ages of 3 and 8. The go-kart raffle, made possible by donations from George’s Auto Garage and Auto Value, can be entered at the Westby Co-op Credit Union where the go-kart is on display until the day of the event. Ballots will also be available on the day of Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies. The winning child must be present on Saturday, July 30 at 2:15 p.m. when the winner is drawn.

This Westby Area Historical Society event is geared toward people of all ages and WAHS encourages families to attend. A popular part of Sweet Rides is that one week before the event, Westby Rocks’ “friendship rocks” painted with SRSP on the back are hidden throughout Westby for anyone to find. The rocks can be kept by whoever finds them but anyone who shows their rock at the event on Saturday, July 30, will receive a free piece of pie with ice cream. Come early so we aren’t sold out and we ask that each person find only one rock so more can participate in the fun!

The Westby Area Historical Society is now selling tickets for a Norwegian-made and rosemale-painted pedestal bowl. Those tickets are on sale at the credit union until the day before the event, by any board member of WAHS, and will be sold at Sweet Rides on July 30. You do not have to be present to win this beautiful piece of art when the winning ticket is drawn at 2:20 p.m. on the day of the event.

One of the special attractions of this very special car show is the homemade pie. Apple, pumpkin, cherry, and other assorted flavors of pie will be on sale from 10 a.m. until they are gone. Each piece comes with a big scoop of ice cream and a bottle of water or cup of coffee for only $5.

Former senator and Westby graduate, Brian Rude, will be our special announcer throughout the day. Other activities include free tours of the Thoreson House Museum and a 50/50 drawing. Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, water, and pop will also be for sale.

Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies is free to the public and will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 30. People’s Choice ballots must be cast by 1 p.m. All award presentations will start at 2:15 p.m.