Get an early start celebrating Valentine’s Day with the Sweetheart Breakfast served at the Ferryville Community Center, Saturday, Feb. 9, from 8-11 a.m.
The annual breakfast, sponsored by the Ferryville Vision and Promotion Board (FVPB), includes pancakes, biscuits (made from Virginia Johnson’s special recipe) and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, coee, juice and milk. Carry outs will be available.
The FVPB will also be selling raffle tickets, with the prizes being drawn at River Blue Daze on Saturday, July 27. Prizes include a quilt designed and made by Diane Rosenthal, a pottery bowl from Kay’s Potiques, handmade jewelry by Ali Spurr and a $100 gift card from Cablela’s. These prizes will be on display at the breakfast.
One of the main projects of the FVPB is raising money for a new playground set for the village park. More than $40,000 has already been raised through various activities and private donations. However, the FVPB also provides the ﬁreworks show at River Bluﬀ Daze, Christmas decorations for the village, ﬂower barrels in the village during the summer months and Rummage Along the River, held May 17-18.
