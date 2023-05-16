History Alive Project is bringing two speakers to Westby for the city’s Syttende Mai celebration.

The speakers – Arno Morton and David Glomstad – will give their presentations in the basement of New Directions Real Estate, 110 N. Main St., Saturday, May 20.

During his first presentation, Morton will talk about Norwegian nisse — what they are and what they are not, the difference between nisse and trolls, and so much more at 11:30 a.m.; nisse treats will be served. At 2 p.m. he will bring to life the stories of Norwegian World War II bravery to get Norway’s gold and its king out of the country so the invading Germans would not capture both; gold foil-wrapped chocolate coins will be distributed.

Glomstad’s talk begins at 12:30 p.m. The American Civil War researcher will give a presentation about the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry the Scandinavian regiment in the war. In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln called for 75,000 volunteers to answer the call to preserve the Union. Among the volunteers were nearly 1,000 Norwegian immigrants. Follow the 15th from their beginning in Madison, through their battles along the Mississippi into Kentucky and Tennessee, and finally to Georgia and the end of their three-year enlistment. Audience members will have an opportunity to sample hardtack.