World-renowned taiko drumming group Ondekoza, will take the stage at the Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua March 3 at 4 p.m. Taiko is performance; dance as well as drumming, and the thundering taiko style must be experienced live.
Founded in 1969 by Den Tagayasu, in Sado Island, Japan, Ondekoza was influential in the rise of the kumi-daiko (group taiko) style of taiko. Not a taiko player himself, Tagayasu helped transform taiko from a festival-based music form to a virtuosic performance art performed on stage.
Part of a larger movement to rediscover Japanese folk art, Tagayasu brought together a group of young men and women to Sado Island to study and live. Largely without formal musical training, the original members lived communally in an old school house while studying taiko, shamisen, koto, minyo (folk music), and traditional dance. The lifestyle was austere and rigorous with most days beginning with a run before breakfast and filled with study and practice.
Ondekoza's performance in North America in 1975 was the first exposure for many and helped spread interest in taiko through North America.
At the foundation of Ondekoza’s style is the unique combination of physical fitness, running and drumming — a philosophy called sogakuron, where “running and drumming are one, and a reflection of the drama and energy of life.” A principle they demonstrated in 1975 in Boston, where after completing the Boston Marathon, Ondekoza immediately ran onstage for a full concert performance.
One of the keys to the groups success was the arrangement of traditional melodies and styles into stylized, artistic musical pieces. Examples of these are their songs yatai-bayashi, based on the Chichibu festival and hachijo and miyake based on the drum patterns from Hachijo Island and Miyake Island. Also groundbreaking was the Odaiko (Large Drum) solo, a musical piece focused largely on one performer with only minimal background drumming and percussion. Den Tagayasu and Ondekoza's arrangements of these pieces, and their associated playing styles, have been popularized by their widespread use by other taiko groups throughout Japan and the United States.
For tickets, visit www.httix.com or call the box office Wednesday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. at 608-637-8190. Tickets range from $5-25.
