Tainter, Bad Axe and Coon watershed councils to meet

The three local farmer-led watershed councils established locally, and funded by DATCP Pro-ducer-Led Watershed Council grants, in the Tainter Creek, Bad Axe River, and Coon Creek watersheds, have an-nounced upcoming meet-ings.
Tainter Creek
The Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council invites you to join them for a presentation by Rod Ofte on the ‘Economics of Grazing and Grass Fed Beef.’ Please join them on February 24, at 7 p.m., at the Eagles Club in Viroqua. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Bad Axe River
The Bad Axe River Watershed Council will hold their next meeting to Thursday, March 3, with a social hour at 6 p.m., and the business meeting starting at 7 p.m., at Harmony Town Hall in Newton.
Coon Creek
The Coon Creek Community Watershed Council will hold their next meeting on Wednesday, March 2, starting with a social hour at 6 p.m., and the business meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Coon Valley Conservation Club, S1005 Knudson Lane, in Coon Valley.
The agenda for the meeting will include: welcome and introductions; re-cap of previous meeting; meeting dates, locations and themes or topics; update on DATCP annual workshop; upcoming events/conferences; strategic planning; organizational structure; committee updates – planning/finance, cover crops, promotions and outreach, conservation demonstrations; and any other discussion.
Coordinator Nancy Wedwick reports that the council had a very good meeting in January where they had in-depth discussions about their organizational structure.
“Last night's meeting was a serious and robust discussion about our purpose and structure. The ideas people generated were brilliant, and the thoughts expressed spoke directly to the responsibility we have to care for this watershed and the obligation we have to our legacy and those who took their turn to control soil erosion in the site of the nation's first watershed project,” Wedwick said. “The ideas and words are in place to craft a purpose that conveys our commitment as a community to this responsibility. Last evening, people took ownership of this young and growing council. It was tremendous to witness. There was a consensus to form our own non-profit organization and so we find ourselves at the very be-ginning stage of that process. Various committees were organized to share the work of the council and incredibly they began to gather in groups after the meeting. The energy around this effort was positive and palpable. People are excited!”