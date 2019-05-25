Tainter Creek Stream Day, sponsored by the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council, will be held Saturday, June 1.
The event will be held between Towerville and Star Valley on County Hwy. B at the Mark and Bonnie Olson pasture, whose fire number is 50744 County Hwy. B, Soldiers Grove. People will be on the site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a variety of activities. They will offer casting lessons (spin and fly) and games, fly-tying instruction, stream entomology, stream monitoring, discussions about grazing and stream restoration, and there will be some door prizes for kids.
This year, the DNR’s Fisheries Management crew will be doing a stream electroshocking at 10:30 a.m.. A tour of the restoration project under way just downstream at the County Hwy. C bridge near Star Valley will be given at 11:30 a.m.
Porta potties will be on site and a free lunch will be offered about 12:30 p.m. There is no charge for the event. Donors are providing the food and drink for lunch. Valley Stewardship Network and Vernon County Land Conservation Department are assisting with this event.
Last year’s event drew more than 180 people. This is Wisconsin’s Free Fishing Weekend, so people can fish without having to buy a fishing license or trout stamp.
