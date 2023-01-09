Tainter Creek Watershed Council to celebrate successful project

Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) and the Wallace Center will hold a celebration to honor the Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council for successful completion of a three-year grant to pro-mote rotational grazing in the watershed.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Kickapoo Creekside restaurant in Readstown. A buffet style meal will be served and live music will be provided. Following the meal, a slideshow will be presented highlighting the project success.

To attend, please RSVP by Jan. 16 to beth@valleystewardshipnetwork.org, or call 608-637-3615.

Project history

The Tainter Creek Watershed Council and the Wallace Center launched a three-year project together in 2020 to provide funding to farmers interested in converting some of their acres to managed rotational grazing in the watershed.

According to Coon Valley grazier Jim Munsch, the program was essentially “EQIP light.” He explained that the funding was there for some of the same practices that EQIP funds, but the process was a little quicker to navigate.

Through the Wallace Center grant, a farmer will receive ongoing technical assistance from Munsch and grazing plan advisor Dennis Rooney.

The stated goal of the project was:

“To work with people managing land in Tainter Creek watershed to directly reduce nutrients and sediment in Tainter Creek through expanded adoption of regenerative grazing practices such as grazing cover crops, improving existing grazing practices from continuous to adaptive grazing, and converting cropland to pasture between early 2020 and late 2022.”

The funding was available to pay for seed for pasture, perimeter and paddock fencing, installation of watering systems, live-stock equipment rental, and seeding equipment rental.

Ultimately, the Wallace Center would conduct a study to correlate improvements in the surface water quality of Tainter Creek with an increase in acres in the watershed dedicated to grazing.