The 15th annual Praise and Sing will be held the Temple Theater in Viroqua, Saturday, Feb. 2, starting at 1 p.m. Several musicians and country and bluegrass groups will be donating their talents.

The Praise and Sing is free to the public and everyone is welcome. There will be a freewill offering to support local food pantries.

The event is sponsored by the local United Methodist churches and the Kickapoo Cowboy Church. Contact Wayne Goplin for further information at 608-735-4891.

