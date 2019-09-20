The 100th annual Retreat World’s Fair will be celebrated at the Retreat Sportsmen’s Club, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28.
Friday’s events include a trap shoot from 5-11 p.m. and the 13th annual Retreat Tractor Pull. Friday’s pull features antiques and local farm. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m., followed by the pulls at 6 p.m. The pull continues Saturday, with weigh-in at 11 a.m. and the competition at 1:30 p.m. For more information on the tractor pull, call Al Thompson at 608-606-2372.
Saturday includes a horse show at 10 a.m., charcoaled chicken at 11 a.m., and the famous two-way parade at noon. Youth Sports Challenge will be held following the parade, and will be led by Kelly Olson and staff from De Soto Area Schools.
In addition, there will be children’s games, a gun raffle and 4-H exhibits. There will be live music with a $5 cover charge Saturday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Lunch and refreshments will be on the grounds; no carry-ins allowed. Admission to the fair is free.
For more information about the horse show, contact Marcey Nelson at 608-632-0566 or Reid Ludlow at 608-632-3342. For parade information, call Al Thompson at 608-606-2372.
History will be featured
Joan Seymour and Ann Lea Haase are two members of a core group that put together the book, “A Century of Home Town Pride: 1919-1994 and 1994- 2019.” The book includes a reprint of “75th Retreat Fair – 75 Years of Home Town Pride October 1, 1919-1994,” and updated information about the fair and the Retreat community.
Other members of the group are Liz Sandy, Robbin Henchen, Terry Inman, Bob Sandy and Lynn Nelson. Seymour, Nelson and Haase worked on both editions of the Retreat Fair book.
Seymour and Haase said a special map has been created so fair-goers can indicate “Where is Home?” Haase said volunteers will hand out centennial stickers in an effort to count how many people attend this year’s fair.
A special commemorative coin has been created to celebrate the Retreat Fair. The coin has the 100th fair logo on the front and the Retreat Sportsman’s Club logo on the back.
A series of more than 750 historical and recent photos of Retreat and the Retreat Fair will be shown on a large screen inside the sportsman’s club during the fair. Those same photos will be available for sale on a flash drive. Signs and posters hung in the club will remind fair-goers of life 100 years ago.
Seymour said a façade resembling the Old Retreat General Store will be set up in the sportsman’s club, and people will be able to purchase the commemorative coins, photo flash drives and the centennial book. She said Retreat Sportsman’s Club T-shirts, hoodies, hats and koozies will also be sold. Money raised at the store will help fund next year’s fair.
Joan said in the 1940s an advertising curtain hung in the Retreat Community Club Hall, which was replaced by the current Retreat Community Sportsman’s Club Building.
“When we couldn’t take care of it (the curtain), we gave it to the Temple Theatre, which stores it,” Seymour said. “It will be on display.”
“It’s an icon of old Retreat,” Haase said. “It’s on a roller and has business names that no longer exist.”
The Vernon County Historical Society will also be at the fair with some period clothing on display. Retreat United Methodist Church will host a presentation Saturday at 2 p.m. entitled, “Country Quilt Stories.”
Seymour and Haase said prizes of money will be awarded to winning parade entries.
Retreat is located 10 miles east of De Soto just off Hwy. 82 on County Road N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.