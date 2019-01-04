The Snowflake Ski Club is busy preparing for the 96th annual ski jumping tournament on Feb. 1-2 at County Road P, Westby.

This year will again feature “Jumping Under the Lights” Friday. The opening ceremonies will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Admission prices are $15 before the day of the event and $20 the day of. Admission buttons will be available at 42 local retailers, including the Snowflake Clubhouse, Dregne’s, Bleachers, Westby Rod and Gun Club, Borgen’s, WCCU Credit Unions, and the Kwik Trip stores in Viroqua.

There is free admission for veterans and active military, as well as their families, because of a donation from Logistics Health Incorporated.

Friday night’s music will be High Mileage (Spanky Felton’s band) and Saturday’s music will be Blue Collar Forty. Admission buttons get people into the dance as well.

There will be bonfires, food, and beverages available on the grounds.

Meetings presided over by club president Dan Ellefson are every Wednesday and work is being done every Saturday to prepare for the jumps.

