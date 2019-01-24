Even with the lack of natural snowfall, the 96th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament in Timber Coulee is a go for Feb. 1-2.
“We make the snow with a snow maker,” Scott Yttri, Snowflake Ski Club president, said. “(We are) just hoping for cold weather.”
Preparations for the event are still taking place and are on track.
“(We are) hoping to be done this week and then with scaffolding next Saturday,” Yttri said. “We’re still looking for volunteers to help this weekend, and work the gates and the parking lots. Volunteers do not need to be club members.”
The expectation is the same number of skiers will participate this year as last year — 20 national and international skiers. U.S. Olympic skier Michael Glasder will be present at the weekend’s events.
Snowflake Ski Club Royalty will be at the opening ceremonies both Friday and Saturday, and will be collecting donations for the long-standing jump throughout the day, Saturday.
On Thursday, Jan. 31, there will be a hospitality night from 6-9 p.m. at the Rod and Gun building in Timber Coulee.
Friday, Feb. 1, will open with a kick-off breakfast at Borgen’s Café, 109 S. Main St., Westby, from 7-10 a.m. The opening ceremonies will be at 6:30 p.m., with the competition taking place at 7 p.m.
Live music by High Mileage will be at the Westby Rod and Gun building in Timber Coulee from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2, will begin with open training from 9-11 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at noon. The competition will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the long-standing jump and awards ceremony to follow.
From 8 p.m. until close, the Westby Rod and Gun Club building in Timber Coulee will have live music by Blue Collar 40.
Pre-sale buttons are still on sale for $15; buttons will be available at the gate for $20. Entry for children 12 and under will be free. Both current or former U.S. service men and women, along with their spouses, will be permitted free entry due to a partnership between the club and Logistics Health. According to the Snowflake Ski Club’s website, along with photo identification, they must show a current military ID card, VFW card, Legion card, DAV current membership card, or DD 214 Form (record of discharge). Their children under 18 will also be admitted for free.
For any questions about the event or volunteering, the Snowflake Ski Club can be reached at 608-634-3211.
A rescheduled date has not been set yet for the 2019 Junior Ski Jumping Competition.
