Six libraries in Vernon County are partnering with the Driftless Writing Center for the fourth annual “Vernon County Reads” adult summer reading program. Beginning June 1, residents are encouraged to stop by their local public library to check out the books "The Life We Bury" and "The Shadows We Hide" by Minnesota author Allen Eskens. Both books feature Joe Talbert and will engage readers with a variety of twists and turns.
Vernon County Reads will conclude with a presentation by Allen Eskens on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center. Refreshments will be served. Admission to the event is free of charge. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved at wapac.ludus.com. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the program.
Suspense Magazine calls "The Life We Bury," “Much more than a satisfying, suspenseful novel…The characters are as real as my next-door neighbors, the story is compelling, and the writing superb.”
Eskens is the bestselling author of "The Life We Bury," "The Guise of Another," "The Heavens May Fall," "The Deep Dark Descending" and "The Shadows We Hide." He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award and Silver Falchion Award. His books have been translated into 21 languages and," The Life We Bury" is in development for a feature film. Eskens has a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University. After law school, he studied creative writing in the MFA program at Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writer’s Festival. Eskens grew up in the hills of central Missouri and was a criminal defense attorney for 25 years.
Participating libraries will be hosting community book discussions about "The Life We Bury" and "The Shadows We Hide" this summer. Contact your local library for the schedule.
The Driftless Writing Center is a nonprofit organization that connects writers, readers, and audiences through workshops, discussions, and public performances. Contact them at 608-492-1669 or driftlesswritingcenter@gmail.com
For more information about this event, contact the McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.