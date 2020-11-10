Thanksgiving drive-thru meals planned in Stoddard, Westby

Thanksgiving meals are a go in Stoddard and Westby; however, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they will be drive-thru events.

Stoddard

A drive-up only Thanksgiving eve dinner will be hosted by St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 303 N. Main St., Stoddard, Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Silas Schmitzer said the congregation is “driven by the epidemic and its isolation to strive for these events that can bring the people of our community together safely.”

Schmitzer said if anyone in the community is unable to leave their home to pick up a meal, they can request one to be dropped off that evening by calling St. Matthew's office at 608-457-2711.

“We pray that hosting this event will allow many in our community to get a taste of good ol' Thanksgiving, even if they're not able to get together with friends and family this year,” Schmitzer said. “Guests are invited to bring donations (food or cash) which will all be donated to our community-run Stoddard Area Food Pantry.”

Westby

Westby’s community Thanksgiving meal, which is spearheaded by the Westby Lions Club, will be held in the Our Saviors Lutheran Church parking lot Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations for meals will not be taken, as this is a drive-thru event only. Freewill donations will be taken.

John Dumke, president of the Lions club and pastor at Our Saviors, said traffic flow for the drive-thru hasn’t been set yet, so diners should look for signage.