The Cat’s Pajamas-Vocal Band, a national touring professional a cappella group, will be performing at the Westby Performing Arts Center Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. as part of their 12th annual Music in Schools Tour. Included in this performance will be G-E-T’s Vocal Point and the WHS Acapella Choir
This tour brings choral clinics, school assemblies, and evening shows to communities across the nation in an effort to raise money for school music programs. To date, The Cat’s Pajamas have raised more than $150,000 for music education.
Their goal is to inspire students, generate increased excitement and passion for music, and encourage all youth and teens to get involved in the arts. The group teaches and mentors students during the school day, focusing on singing techniques as well as sharing their personal journeys and testimonies about how they have turned their love for music into professional careers. That night, The Cat’s Pajamas put on a world class show for the entire community, and they donate a portion of those profits directly to the Westby High School Choral music program.
The Cat’s Pajamas have received national acclaim on NBC’s hit show “the sing-off” and on the PBS special “Doo-Wop Generations.” They also performed as a headlining act on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, at the Andy Williams Theater in Branson, Missouri, and as guest entertainers with Norwegian, Holland America, Royal Caribbean and Disney cruise lines.
The Cat’s Pajamas perform pop classics and hits from today, including songs from The Temptations and Queen. Also featured in the show are current hits Cardi B, Pitbull, Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran, and new medleys of Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars, all performed in The Cat’s innovative and funk-infused a cappella style. This interactive group appeals to all ages and keeps the crowd laughing, dancing, and singing along for the entire show.
For ticket purchases, go to Westby Area Performing Arts Center: Ludus
