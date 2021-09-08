 Skip to main content
The Commons in Viroqua to host 'Goodnight, Absalom!'
On Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., The Commons Community and Arts Center at 401 E. Jefferson, Viroqua, will host “Goodnight, Absalom!” the latest, original stage production from the Fox & Beggar Theater from the Twin Cities. This surreal dark comedy fuses street theater, contemporary dance and puppetry, into a whimsical critique of the American condition. The show is performed by 14 artists as they tour around the Great Lakes region. https://www.foxandbeggar.com/absalom

This is an outdoor production performed on their custom stage designed and built by Fox & Beggar Theater, parked in front of The Commons building. There will be a talk-back session after the show.

Here’s the set-up: In the fictional town of Absalom, a larger-than-life chess match is played between two sinister railroad barons. Their strange game moves through a series of vignettes — the Dance of the Pawns, the Dance of the Knights, the Dance of the Bishops, etc. — in which the unfortunate chess pieces find themselves being made to do battle inside a prison they do not fully understand. As the game progresses, the chess pieces begin to become cognizant of their bleak situation and attempt to lead a rebellion against the game itself.

Bring a lawn chair to sit on and enjoy this unique original play with a live band.

There will be music by local musicians and some snacks for sale before the show so come early. The show is free, but a donation will be taken at the end to support the players. More information is at www.thecommonsviroqua.org/goodnight-absalom/

