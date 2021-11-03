The Commons to host author talk in Viroqua

The public is invited to a presentation by Colorado author John Giordanengo about “Ecosystems as Models for Restoring our Economies,” on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. in the theater at The Commons Community & Arts Center, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua. Following the presentation there will be refreshments and a book-signing by Giordanengo in the cafe.

This free talk is based on a new book by Giordanengo, M.S., C.E.R.P., “Ecosystems as Models for Restoring our Economies.” Topping 30 years of work and research in ecology, economics, and business, and his visit to the Driftless area to study the sustainable agricultural businesses, Giordanengo describes the core structure of our economies and ecosystems, while shedding light on universal rules that inform the resilience and productivity of both systems. Stemming from our collective knowledge of ecological restoration, this book proposes a path for restoring our economies to a healthy state, and in the process strengthen our resistance to a future of expected global turmoil.