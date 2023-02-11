"The Glass Menagerie" will be performed live on stage at the Landmark Center in Viroqua Feb. 24-26.

Featuring a cast of both local and national talent, and directed by acclaimed director Willie Jones of The Jones Classical Theater Company, this performance will bring to life Tennessee Williams' poignant, heartwarming play. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. All performances will be at The Landmark Center Theater, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.