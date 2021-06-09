'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy' to be performed in Viroqua

The Operating Theatre Company will be performing a one-weekend-only live dramatic reading of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” using the scripts from the original BBC radio production.

The event will be held June 11, 12 and 13, 6 to 8 p.m., at The Commons Community and Arts Center, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua. Episodes One and Two performed on Friday, Episodes Three and Four performed on Saturday, and Episodes Five and Six performed on Sunday.

Suggested donation of $15 for the series or other donations are encouraged to benefit The Commons.

A cast of local actors, musicians, and live sound-effects will enliven these first six episodes of Douglas Adams’ comedic space saga and introduce earthlings Arthur Dent, Trisha McMillian and their alien companions Ford Prefect and Zaphod Beeblebrox.

After escaping the all-too-casual destruction of planet Earth, they embark upon a mind-bending journey to find the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe and Everything which goes with the Ultimate Answer provided by the computer Deep Thought.

Along the way, they deal with treacherous galactic bureaucracy, travel to the Restaurant at the End of the Universe, and even return to prehistoric Earth with a group of corporate middle-management types.