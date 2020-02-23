The Players to perform 'A Lie of the Mind' in Viroqua

Sam Shepard’s black comedy, “A Lie of the Mind,” will be performed at the Commons, 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, March 5-8. Evening shows are at 7:30 with a Sunday matinee at 2. Tickets are $12, no reservations.
The Players performing are Sara Tedeschi, Adam Stanton, Cassidy Coulsson, Dylan Harris, Steven Laurdan, Cele Wolf, Callahan Mayer and Colin Thelen. “We are so happy to have Colin join us,” says director K O’Brien. “He was in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ with Sara and agreed to come to Viroqua to check out what we do in our little world. He brings a professional energy that ups our game and skill level.
The Players have had to travel quite a route to get to the Commons stage. In 2018 they gathered to write the radio drama, “Onomatopoeia” (heard on WDRT the third Sunday of each month at 7 p.m.). Their space was the Congregational Church in Gays Mills, which was then lost to the floods of 2018. The Players moved to the Underground at the Fortney, where they performed cabarets and readings. “A Lie of the Mind” was to be presented in the Underground in October 2019 but two weeks before the opening they lost one of their actors and the show had to be postponed. The Players regrouped and started rehearsing again only to have the Fortney building sold and the Underground theater closed. Space was found at the Commons and the show is back on track, better than before.
“This is my third Sam Shepard play,” says O’Brien. “His plays are darkly hilarious and we are playing it for the comedy.” “A Lie of the Mind” is about two dysfunctional families who are bound together by an abusive relationship. Both families have to come to grips with the fact that their lives will never be what they expected them to be. They tell themselves lies in order to keep going, instead of confronting the truths of their lives. Through this play the audience witnesses the absurdity of families struggling to find their own personal peace. Even a dysfunctional family seems better than no family at all. Shepard leaves the audience with plenty to talk about after the play. “Shepard’s plays stick to your bones, they get in your marrow,” says O’Brien.
The Players are hoping to launch a new theater company that encompasses the many talented people of Viroqua who can work together to provide a season of quality theater. “This is our therapy and it heals us,” says O’Brien. “We have laughed so much at this tragedy and it creates empathy for the characters. This world needs more empathy.”