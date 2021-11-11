The Players to present 'How I Learned to Drive' in Viroqua

The Players will present Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, “How I Learned to Drive,” Nov. 18-21 at the Commons Art Center in Viroqua.

The play is told by Li’l Bit, from her viewpoint of being 11 years old to the present day. Her uncle, Peck, has fallen in love with her since the day she was born and as she grows up his love follows an inappropriate path. Li’l Bit understands this and in the end drives away into her own life, leaving her ancestors and their antiquated ideas behind.

The play offers insight into the mind of both the predator and his victim so the audience sees the language that Uncle Peck uses to “groom” his niece.

The Players will present this as a staged reading. Actors will have scripts in hand while moving around the stage and acting to deliver this story. At all times the audience will be aware that the actors are telling a story, which provides a comfort to the audience by distancing them from the emotional context. A Greek style chorus of ancesorial ghosts support the story by playing different characters and making commentary.

The play was chosen immediately after the governor of Texas declared that women in his state don’t have to worry about getting abortions from incest or rape because Texas was going to get rid of all the rapists. This play is being held up as a falsehood to that statement. The Players hope that people will support socially relevant theater as empowerment through understanding.

The cast includes Luke Erickson (from Grey Area Productions in La Crosse), Dodie Whitaker, Sara Tedeschi, Cele Wolf, Kathy Casper, Barb Andre, M’Lou Wilke, Gereon Wellhouse and Craig Anderson. The show is directed by K O’Brien. Performances are Nov. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, visit The Commons Facebook page.

