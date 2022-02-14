The Players to present radio drama

The Players, a local theater group, has written and recorded a new radio drama series, "Onomatopoeia." Episode One of the new season will be broadcast on WDRT 91.9fm and streamed on WDRT.org, from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

Onomatopoeia is a tiny town that sits neatly tucked into the rolling limestone landscape with a gurgling river lazily winding its way across the valley. The Onomatopoeians that remain - for many have been lured away by the promise of wealth in the Upper Krust - live a simple, rich life connected to nature. They congregate at a bookstore called Words. Mr. Binder, proprietor of Words Bookstore welcomes the other inhabitants of the town. There is Jim Giant, owner of the pawnshop and baker of pies. Marion Hastey, retired librarian, who is reluctant to remain quiet and has no desire to live in this world. An immigrant from an old country, Ms. Read, has recently bought the Ono-Mat Laundry to support herself and her grandbaby.

The Elevator at Words Bookstore is a magic elevator that can take you anywhere. He will take where you need to go, not necessarily where you want to go. He has taken passengers to Timbuktu, to the 13th ﬂoor in a two-story building - to the moon! He’s taken people to the end of time and to hell and back. In this ﬁrst episode everyone just wants to be taken to ‘normal’.

In another segment of the show we visit Bonnie’s Farm where the sheep discuss the lambing season and call up Father Turtle from the pond for his advice. This segment will rotate with the dogs of Onomatopoeia holding their town meeting to discuss the laws of nature. Another segment will be the inanimate objects of the pawn shop getting to have their say about becoming old and being discarded.

The Players participating in this ﬁrst episode are Brad Otto, Kile Martz, Craig Anderson, Cele Wolf, Gereon Welhouse, M’Lou Wilke, David Oldenberg, Carl Schlecht, and K O’Brien. "Onomatopoeia" is written as a group, with Bonnie Wideman and Tanja Burke also contributing to the writing process.

The tiny town of Onomatopoeia mirrors our own lives in a valley on the Karst as we deal with climate change, the economy and the pandemic. The Players hope to keep the series going for the next six months, and beyond. WDRT.org will have the series on their podcast page for available listening at any time. Be sure to check out the show the third Sunday of every month, 7 to 8 p.m.

