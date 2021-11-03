The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign’s bell-ringing begins Nov. 17 in Vernon County

The Vernon County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign’s bell-ringing begins Nov. 17 and ends Dec. 24.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells in Viroqua at Walmart, Nelson Agri-Center and Quillin’s. Kim Tainter, kettle coordinator, said bell-ringing locations in Westby may be added.

Tainter said volunteers can ring bells Wednesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each location for two-hour shifts. There isn’t bell-ringing on Sunday. Anyone interested in volunteering or getting more information about the campaign, may contact Tainter at 608-606-2582 or kim.tainter@gmail.com.

Christy Duhr, field representative for The Salvation Army, said some people like to ring bells as a group and businesses can adopt a kettle for a day.

Since the coronavirus pandemic is still a part of life, masks are recommended for bell-ringers and everyone is asked to keep physical distancing in mind.

Tabletop kettles will be distributed to locations in Westby and Viroqua. Tainter said the public should watch for signs posted at participating locations.

If anyone would like to make a donation via check, they may drop it off at Associated Bank in Viroqua. Checks should be made payable to The Salvation Army with Vernon County written on the memo line so the donation is credited to the county.

If donors would like to mail checks, they may send them to: DHQ (Divisional Headquarters) The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226, Attention: Service Extension. Donors should also indicate on the memo line it’s for Vernon County so it is credited to the county.

Duhr said the Red Kettle Campaign begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 31. In 2020, the campaign raised $26,732 and in 2019 $19,080 was raised. She said 88% of what’s collected during the Kettle Campaign remains in Vernon County.

The money raised helps with such things as rent assistance, transportation, medical co-pays, clothing, Christmas gifts, disaster assistance, school supplies through Stuff the Bus and food.

“I want to thank the community for its past support; they’ve been awesome to support the kettle drive,” Duhr said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.