Organizers of The Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign in Vernon County are looking for volunteers to raise money to help those in need.
Bell-ringing is at Quillin’s, Nelson Agri-Center and the Viroqua Food Co-op Nov. 16 through Dec 24, and at Walmart Nov. 29 through Dec 24. Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center are outdoor bell-ringing locations, while Quillin’s and the Viroqua Food Co-op are indoor locations. Volunteers ring bells at all of the locations from 10 a.m. to 6 daily, taking one- to two-hour shifts.
To schedule a shift at the Viroqua Food Co-op and Nelson Agri-Center, contact Karen Dahl at 637-7710 or kdahl@mwt.net. To schedule a shift at Walmart and Quillin’s, contact Linda Gilardi at 637-2216 or gilardi2@frontiernet.net.
“This is a great volunteer opportunity for students, community service, families and organizations,” Gilardi said.
“If you can give the precious gift of time this holiday season please call me, I will gladly work around your schedule.”
Last year’s campaign total was $24,252. All of the money raised during the bell-ringing campaign stays local. The money helps special projects, such as Vernon County food pantries, Stuff the Bus, Toys for Tots and winter coat projects.
Tabletop kettles are located in Readstown at Kickapoo Kwk Stop and Kickapoo Corners; in Viroqua at Royal Bank of Viroqua; and in Westby at Nordic Lanes. Tabletop kettles are available to other business that would like one. If a business would like to do a match day they can contact Gilardi.
Donations can also be mailed to Linda Gilardi, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Viroqua, WI 54665.
“When you hear The Salvation Army bell, remember that your contribution no matter how small will go to help families in our community,” Gilardi said.
