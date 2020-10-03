The Salvation Army seeks volunteer kettle coordinator for Vernon County

The Salvation Army is looking for a volunteer kettle coordinator in Vernon County to fill the shoes of longtime coordinator Linda Gilardi who is stepping down from the position.

Christy Duhr, field representative with The Salvation Army who covers Vernon County, said qualifications for the coordinator include good communications skills and having connections with community individuals and organizations.

The volunteer kettle coordinator is the person who sets up the kettles and stands at the sites that have been contacted and approved by him or her. Then the coordinator works on getting volunteers to sign up for slots to ring the bells. The kettle coordinator also empties the kettles and deposits the money. Duhr would meet with the potential coordinator to do an application and background check to ensure they are qualified.

The Salvation Army is still planning to have the Red Kettle Campaign begin the day after Thanksgiving and end Christmas Eve day, Duhr said. She said in light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army will make the request that bell-ringers wear masks and sanitizer will be available for them.

“The campaign will be different, because not as many people will be out,” Duhr said. “People can donate online and on the stand (with their smartphone).”

She said historically seniors do the majority of the bell-ringing and many may not feel comfortable being out. “We will use social distancing and we ask people to be respectful of that.”

Bell-ringing locations and the daily bell-ringing time have yet to be determined. “That depends on the coordinator’s schedule and the volunteers,” Duhr said.