The Summer 4-H Experience in Vernon County

We’re back on — full throttle! I am excited to bring great programming back to both our 4-H families and general public. I may have gone a bit overboard in planning day camps and learning opportunities, but if you’re feeling like me, I’m jumping for opportunity.

Right away here in June, 3-6th graders are loading up on buses to explore not only Vernon County’s local treasures, but also those of our four surrounding counties. Each Wednesday in our Wandering Wednesday program focuses on a different activity and education surrounding it: caving, log rolling, exploring Ft. Crawford, the Kickapoo River, and Norskedalen. While the sign-up time to join these trips has passed, we have several more opportunities for you and your families to join in on the fun.

4-H performers in drama and music are gearing up for our first ever Performances on the Stream at the Norskedalen outdoor stage. We are modeling this after the popular music in the park events. This event is open to the public and is free, however, we will be accepting donations that will be split 50/50 between supporting 4-H and Norskedalen. We encourage you to bring your camping chairs or blankets, a picnic dinner, and enjoy music and communication pieces from our youth. It is slated for June 29 at 6 p.m.