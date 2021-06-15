The Summer 4-H Experience in Vernon County

We’re back on — full throttle! I am excited to bring great programming back to both our 4-H families and general public. I may have gone a bit overboard in planning day camps and learning opportunities, but if you’re feeling like me, I’m jumping for opportunity.
Right away here in June, 3-6th graders are loading up on buses to explore not only Vernon County’s local treasures, but also those of our four surrounding counties. Each Wednesday in our Wandering Wednesday program focuses on a different activity and education surrounding it: caving, log rolling, exploring Ft. Crawford, the Kickapoo River, and Norskedalen. While the sign-up time to join these trips has passed, we have several more opportunities for you and your families to join in on the fun.
4-H performers in drama and music are gearing up for our first ever Performances on the Stream at the Norskedalen outdoor stage. We are modeling this after the popular music in the park events. This event is open to the public and is free, however, we will be accepting donations that will be split 50/50 between supporting 4-H and Norskedalen. We encourage you to bring your camping chairs or blankets, a picnic dinner, and enjoy music and communication pieces from our youth. It is slated for June 29 at 6 p.m.
Finally, we are teaming up with McIntosh Memorial Library to offer the Cloverbud Garden Gala in the new Growing Together Community Garden, Aug. 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. If you’re unfamiliar with the term "Cloverbud" it means youth grades K-2 (as of Jan 1, 2021). We will be playing in the garden doing bug collecting, taste testing of various vegetables, reading garden books, and making garden crafts. This gala is open to the public. Please call our office to register.
We value our volunteers, particularly the older youth within our youth leadership project, who are stepping up to chaperone and design this programming. Within the last several years, our membership in the project has blossomed into a dedicated group of young people, who are focused on leadership skills and growth. In addition to this group, we have Charley Marley, our 2021 summer intern. A Ferryville native, Charley will be a junior at UW-Madison this fall, majoring in biochemistry, with hopes of going on to med school or doing research. We have a lot of STEM programming slated for Charley to be working on this summer, and we are very excited to have him on board!
Families can join 4-H at any time during the year, and we are always looking for passionate, knowledgeable adult volunteers as well. To learn more about 4-H, get a copy of our newsletter, or to sign up for an event, please call our office at 608-637-5276 or email me at emery.bork@wisc.edu.