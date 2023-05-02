Beer lovers rejoice! The Viroqua Chamber is proud to announce the return of the Viroqua Beer Walk on May 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. This highly anticipated event offers attendees an opportunity to sample a wide array of unique local and regional beers at different participating locations in and around downtown Viroqua.

This year's beer walk promises to be bigger and better than ever, with an exciting selection and variety of beer being served with great hospitality by downtown retailers and establishments. Participants will receive a souvenir pint glass to take along with them as they explore the best of Viroqua.

But the beer is only part of the experience. The downtown beer walk is a great opportunity to explore Viroqua's vibrant downtown district, with its eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, and retailers. Whether you're a local or a visitor, the beer walk is a fun and easy way to discover new places and connect with the community.

Tickets for the beer walk are available online for $40, which includes samples of beer at each location. Attendees must be 21 or older to participate.

"We're thrilled to bring the downtown Beer Walk back to Viroqua," said Viroqua Chamber Executive Director Chris Clemens. "This event is a celebration of great beer, local businesses, and our community. We can't wait to see everyone come out and enjoy a fun evening in downtown Viroqua."

For more information about the downtown beer walk and to purchase tickets, visit the event website at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/viroqua-beer-walk-tickets-600892043277. Follow the event on social media for updates and news.